Three young ladies will vie for the title of Durand’s Miss Railroad Days Queen 2024 and Attendant. Miss Railroad Days Queen and her Attendant, the Princess and Prince will be announced at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at a crowning ceremony in the second-level grand ballroom of Durand Union Station. This year’s queen candidates are Madison Lanxton, Malerie Freese and Jaedyn Karbassi.

Madison Lanxton is the daughter of Troy Lanxton of Burton and Katy Kirby of Gaines. She is 15 years old and a sophomore at Durand Area High School. She has two siblings, Tyler and Audrey. She also has two pugs named Lola and Phoebe that she enjoys taking care of. Madison is involved in many activities such as Student Government, FFA, Art Club, Spanish Club, Competitive Dance, Dancing in Lebowsky Center Shows and NSHSS. She has received numerous awards including Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree, Outstanding Greenhand Scholarship, honor roll, as well as placing 3rd in her category at various FFA competitions. She is Treasurer of Student Government and President of the Art Club. Madison enjoys volunteering by participating in food drives, raising farm animals at the high school, cleaning at Kathy’s School of Dance, tutoring students, and helping at her mom’s salon cleaning, restocking shelves, greeting customers and scheduling appointments. In her spare time, Madison’s hobbies include fishing, babysitting and dog sitting. Madison is currently working for Kathy’s School of Dance as a Teaching Assistant. Her future plans are to study business at Clemson University. Madison hopes to someday own her own dance studio and share her passion of dance with younger generations. Madison is sponsored by Model Call in Durand.

Malerie Freese is the daughter of Beth and Curt Freese of Durand. She is 17 years old and a junior at Durand Area High School. She has two siblings, Tyler and Natalie. Malerie has a dog named Ruby that she enjoys spending time with. She is involved in many school activities including FFA, Student Government, NHS and Prom Committee. She also participates in basketball, golf and softball. Malerie has received an outstanding sophomore award and perfect attendance twice. Currently, she is working as a barista at Stomping Grounds in Durand. In her spare time, Malerie enjoys spending time hunting, fishing and water sports such as wakeboarding, knee boarding and surfing. She also likes to volunteer with park cleanups and assist with Durand Little League. One of the things Malerie loves the most about the Durand Community is that it has created an atmosphere that gives a welcoming environment where anyone can come and experience friendly faces, unique town events and one-of-a kind shops. After Malerie graduates, she plans on attending Michigan State University where she will major in either Labor & Delivery or Anesthesiology to pursue a degree in the medical field. Malerie is sponsored by Stomping Grounds of Durand.

Jaedyn Karbassi is the daughter of Julie and Rob Karbassi of Durand. She is 16 years old and a junior at Durand Area High School. She has one brother named Caleb. Jaedyn enjoys participating in school activities including Student Government (Vice-President), Career and Community Leaders of America (Vice President), FFA, Prom Committee and Health Occupation Students of America. She is also a Durand Varsity Cheerleader and plays softball. Jaedyn sings the National Anthem for Durand Sporting events, is Section Leader in Madrigals and was the 2023 Junior Homecoming Princess Representative. She sings with the U of M Chamber Singers, placed seond at Swartz Creek Idol the past two years and was the 2023 Durand High School Talent Show winner. Jaedyn has received many academic honors and awards including receiving all her varsity letters, Outstanding Junior Award in FFA, third place in Agricultural Issues, second place in a BioMedical Debate at SVSU and is in the Health Science Academy early college CTE program. Some of her hobbies include fashion and ATV riding. She enjoys volunteering with elementary/middle school cheerleaders, planting flowers around the Durand Community, caroling throughout the community, Adopt a Family as well as working concession stands and lock ins. Jaedyn currently works at Maurices as a Stylist. She plans on attending Oakland University after graduating from Durand to study Medical Law. Jaedyn is sponsored by USA2GO of Durand.

Candidates for Miss Railroad Days Queen and Attendant will be interviewed by a panel of judges and rated on their introduction, clarity of speech, poise, presentation, personality and answers to questions posed by the judges. The Miss Railroad Days Queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship and her Attendant will receive a $500 scholarship.

Miss Railroad Days Queen, Attendant, Princess and Prince will represent the 49th annual Railroad Days Festival from Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19, the weekend after Mother’s Day. They will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the year. The Durand Railroad Days Queen is sponsored by Randy Wise of Durand.