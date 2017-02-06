The Durand Lioness Club is, once again, sponsoring the Durand Railroad Days Princess Contest. The 2017 contest is now underway, and there are three girls vying for this year’s crown. Each girl will place a personalized canister in her sponsoring business for the collection of votes. Each cent collected will count as one vote, and the proceeds will be used by the Durand Lioness Club to help the Durand community. Canisters will be placed in sponsoring businesses on Feb. 10, and will be picked up on Feb. 24.

Braylynn Patterson is seven years old, and is a student at Robert Kerr Elementary School in Durand. She is the daughter of Katie and Adam Patterson of Lennon. Braylynn is sponsored by the Lennon Café, which is located at 12489 Lennon Rd. in Lennon.

Emma Wiley is an eight-year-old Robert Kerr Elementary School student. She is the daughter of Christy Lynn and Roger Wiley Jr. of Durand. Emma is sponsored by Riverside Market, located at 311 N. Oak St. in Durand.

Aurora Fox is eight years old and attends Robert Kerr Elementary. She is the daughter of Erin Fox of Durand. Aurora is sponsored by Southside Market, which is located at 503 S. Oak St. in Durand.

The winner of this year’s princess contest will be announced during the Railroad Days Crowning Ceremony on March 10, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the second-floor ballroom of Durand Union Station.