THE DURAND RAILROAD DAYS Royalty Committee announces the 14th annual Princess Competition sponsored by the Bancroft Lioness Club. This year’s Durand Railroad Days Princess is Adyson Chapman.

The contestant will place a personalized canister in her sponsoring business for the collection of votes. Voting will run through Friday, March 5. Each cent collected in the contestant’s canister will equal one vote. The money raised will be used by the Bancroft Lioness Club to help the Bancroft/Durand community. Princess Adyson will receive a crown and sash, along with a $100 scholarship courtesy of the Bancroft Lioness Club.

Adyson Chapman is the daughter of Ron and Jamie Chapman of Durand. Adyson is eight years old and in the 3rd-grade at Robert Kerr Elementary. She has one younger brother named Jayce. Adyson enjoys playing with her two dogs, Mabel and Sophie, and her two cats named Uno and Yoshi. Adyson participates in many activities, such as baseball, and she is a member of the Competition Dance Team at Kathy’s School of Dance. In her spare time, she enjoys doing crafts, making cupcakes and playing games with her family. Adyson is sponsored by Coffield Oil/Marathon in Durand.

Adyson will be crowned at the 2021 Royalty Crowning Ceremony, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12 in the grand ballroom of Durand Union Station. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. The 2021 Railroad Days Princess will represent the 46th annual Railroad Days Festival held Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 16. The Railroad Days Princess will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the year. Photos are courtesy of A&R Portraits.

(Courtesy Photo)