Alara Maynard and Aubriana Snyder.

(Courtesy Photos/Schutt Photography)

The Durand Railroad Days Royalty Committee announces the 16th Annual Princess Competition sponsored by The Bancroft Lioness Lions Club. Vying for this year’s title of Durand Railroad Days Princess are Alara Maynard and Aubriana Snyder. The contestants will place a personalized canister in their sponsoring business for the collection of votes. Voting will run from Friday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 24. Each cent collected in the contestant’s canister will equal one vote. The money raised will be used by the Bancroft Lioness Lions Club to help the Bancroft/Durand community. The winning contestant will receive a crown, sash and will also receive a $100 scholarship courtesy of The Bancroft Lioness Lions Club.

Alara Maynard is the daughter of Cassandra and Shawn Maynard of Swartz Creek. Alara is eight years old and in the 3rd grade at Robert Kerr Elementary School. She has one brother named Henry, a dog named Belle and two cats named Black and White and Winnie. Some of Alara’s hobbies include dancing, playing video games, swimming and playing with her friends and cousins. She is also currently on the Competition Team at Kathy’s School of Dance, enjoys playing Red Cedar Basketball and Soccer and participating in the school play. Alara is sponsored by Stomping Grounds in Durand.

Aubriana Snyder is the daughter of Jeffery Snyder and Krista Witherell of Durand. She is 10 years old and in the 5th grade at Robert Kerr Elementary School. Aubriana enjoys spending time with her two little brothers and two sisters. She has two dogs, one cat and a leopard gecko that she helps to take care of and loves to play with. Some of her hobbies and interests include tik tok, makeup and fashion. Aubriana is sponsored by Riverside Market in Durand.

The contestant that collects the most votes will be announced at the 2023 Royalty Crowning Ceremony, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17 in the grand ballroom of Durand Union Station. The 2023 Railroad Days Princess will represent the 48th Annual Railroad Days Festival held May 18-21. The Railroad Days Princess will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the year.