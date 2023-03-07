Ashlynn Duffey, Sydney Leydig, Allison Zdunic.

(Photos courtesy of Schutt Photography)

Three young ladies will vie for the title of Durand’s Miss Railroad Days Queen 2023 and Attendant. Miss Railroad Days Queen and her Attendant, the Princess and Prince will be announced at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at a crowning ceremony in the second-level grand ballroom of Durand Union Station. This year’s queen candidates are Sydney Leydig, Ashlynn Duffey and Allison Zdunic.

Sydney Leydig is the daughter of Amy and Sam Leydig of Durand. She is 18 years old and a Senior at Durand Area High School. She has two siblings, Shelby and Samantha. She also has 2 dogs and cats that she enjoys taking care of. Sydney is involved in many sporting activities including golf, volleyball, basketball and softball. Sydney is a 4-year Academic Varsity Letter Recipient, National Honor Society Historian, Class President, Golf Team Captain, Volleyball Team Captain, Basketball Team Captain, 2nd Team All-Conference for Volleyball and is a Shiawassee Scholar. Sydney also enjoys volunteering as a Red Cedar Basketball Coach and scorekeeper, as well as a Red Cedar Volleyball referee and scorebook keeper.

She volunteers for the National Honor Society Christmas Cards and Can Drive and the Student Government Food Drive and Toys for Tots. Sydney is currently working for Stomping Grounds and 3 Black Birds Creations. Some of her hobbies include baking, reading and making crafts. After Sydney graduates, she plans on attending SVSU to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Her future plans also include coaching volleyball or basketball. Sydney is sponsored by Stomping Grounds in Durand.

Ashlynn Duffey is the daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Duffey of Durand and Nicole Brodeur and Thomas Brodeur of Wales. She is 17 years old and a Senior at Durand Area High School. She has three siblings, Ryan Hartzell, Emily Hartzell and Kaitlynn Duffey. She has two special pets named Mya and K.C. that she helps to care for. Ashlynn is involved in many school activities including Varsity Tennis, Madrigals and the Teacher Cadet Program. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Government, Prom Committee and School Fundraising Committee.

Ashlynn has earned academic and athletic varsity letters as well as scholarships from multiple colleges. Currently she is working at Outback Steakhouse in Flint. In her spare time Ashlynn enjoys spending time painting and listening to music. She also likes to volunteer at Bertha Neal Elementary and go caroling downtown. After Ashlynn graduates, she plans on attending Central Michigan University where she will major in Elementary Education. Ashlynn is sponsored by Main Street Rocks of Durand.

Allison Zdunic is the daughter of Levi and Theresa Zdunic of Durand. She is 16 years old and a Junior at Durand Area High School. She has two siblings, Haley and Nick. Allison enjoys participating in the FFA through Durand High School and has served as FFA Treasurer and Reporter. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Shiawassee County Fair Junior Fair Board. She earned a Greenhand Degree through the FFA program, outstanding Sophomore Award and is on the honor roll.

Allison dances on the Competition Team at Kathy’s School of Dance. She likes to find ways to be more involved in the Durand community and enjoys volunteering by teaching and cleaning at Kathy’s School of Dance, participates in food drives, FFA events, Adopt a Family and making blankets for homeless. She also enjoys being able to help around the family farm, care for feeder cattle and spending time with her family. Allison plans on attending Texas A&M after graduating from Durand to study Agribusiness and hopes to return to Durand to help run her family’s farm. Allison is sponsored by Freddie’s Party Store of Owosso.

Candidates for Miss Railroad Days Queen and Attendant will be interviewed by a panel of judges and rated on their introduction, clarity of speech, poise, presentation, personality and answers to questions posed by the judges. The Miss Railroad Days Queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship and her Attendant will receive a $500 scholarship.

Miss Railroad Days Queen, Attendant, Princess and Prince will represent the 48th Annual Railraod Days Festival from Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21, the weekend after Mother’s Day. They will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the year. The Durand Railroad Days Queen is sponsored by Randy Wise of Durand.