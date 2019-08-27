KARA KIMMER can be seen practicing her singing with Director and Producer Greg Nicotero on the set of “The Walking Dead,” which is filmed in Atlanta.

(Courtesy Photo)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Kara Kimmer grew up in Durand, the middle child of Greg and Jacklynn Kimmer, graduating from Durand High School in 2003. Though Kara is a naturally gifted entertainer known in her hometown for her beautiful singing voice, she has worked hard on her craft in pursuit of her dream: achieving success in the entertainment industry.

In her early years, Kara trained as a dancer with Marvel Mulholland and Danielle Johnson, in music by Steve Simpson and in theater with the Owosso Community Players. She then went on to earn a degree in Musical Theatre from Oakland University before moving to New York City, where she landed a role in a musical at Goodspeed Opera House, placing her into the Actors Equity Association Union.

After years of performing in NYC in shows like Footloose, Fame, Carnival and an invited performance as a vocalist with Marvin Hamlisch at The Library of Congress, Kara moved south to work in television and film.

She began as a stunt double for Paula Patton in “2 Guns,” which qualified the young entertainer for the Screen Actors Guild Union, where she continued as a stunt woman in “Baby Driver” and is now in her third season of “The Walking Dead.” Walking Dead Director and Producer Greg Nicotero invited Kara to join their band as a vocalist performing at concerts and festivals. She also has been invited to sing the national anthem at Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Braves games.

Kara recently performed as a dancer and singer alongside Dolly Parton in the film “Christmas on the Square,” directed by Debbie Allen, which will be released this December. She is currently living in Atlanta and is signed with Aligned Stars Agency, which represents her as an actress and voice over artist.

“The amount of rejection day to day is astounding,” shared Kara. “I will hear ‘no’ hundreds of times before I hear one yes. It’s important for me to place my value in what God says about me. Otherwise I would feel very lost and defeated. This industry is just like anything else; if you want something bad enough because it brings you joy, you’ll accept that it takes patience and dedication. It’s a marathon.”