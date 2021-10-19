The Durand Memorial Library is asking the public for help in locating a large framed map of Durand that was taken from outside the library. It disappeared on Monday, Oct. 11, between 6:30 and 7:15 p.m.

The map had just been moved outside after library staff discovered it was water damaged from a leak. Framed under glass, the map is about four feet square and would be difficult for someone to carry any distance.

Durand resident Jack Smith researched and drew the map for Durand’s Centennial celebration in 1987 and donated it to the library. It depicts Durand in 1913, with street and train track layouts, as well as businesses and some residences. The map is the only one of its kind.

“We are hoping that whoever took it, thought the map was being discarded and when they hear we are looking for it will return it,” reports Nancy Folaron, branch librarian. “We are asking anyone who might know something to please call the library. The map is a unique snapshot of Durand’s history and it’s important it be returned to the library for our community to use and enjoy for many more years.”

Anyone who wishes to report any information may call the library at (989) 288-3743 or email nancy.folaron@mysdl.org.