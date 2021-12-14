The Durand Memorial Library has announced the return of the historical map of Durand that was taken from in front of the library several weeks ago. The individuals who had taken the map brought it back Thursday, Dec. 2 after they saw the sign on the library lawn asking for its return.

The library wants to thank all of the news outlets and individuals who shared the story of the missing map. There were thousands of Facebook views and shares – and local newspapers and online news sources also spread the story.

The map is a unique, hand drawn depiction of Durand in 1913 and features the names of local businesses and homes of some of the railroad workers. Durand resident, Jack Smith, researched and drew the map as part of Durand’s centennial celebration in 1987.

The map was taken after being moved outside when staff found it was wet and damaged from a newly discovered leak in the library wall behind it. The damage to the map will need to be professionally repaired and library staff hope to have it back on display in the library soon.