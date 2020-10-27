(File Photo)

Durand Mayor Deborah Doyle has been honored by the Michigan Municipal League with the Jim Sinclair Exceptional Service Award. Doyle received the recognition in conjunction with the release of a tribute video and podcast conversations about her work on behalf of Michigan’s communities. The video celebration and podcast conversation are being done in place of an in-person awards gala that was cancelled due to COVID-19-related safety measures.

Doyle currently serves as mayor of the city of Durand, where she has been an elected official for over 32 years, nearly half of that time as mayor. She is a past president of the Michigan Municipal League and a long-time supporter of the League, having never missed attending a League Convention in her 30-plus years in elected office.

“Jim Sinclair was a mentor of mine and to receive this award that carries his name is truly an honor,” Doyle said. “The League means so much to me and has helped me in so many ways I cannot even begin to explain them all. The organization gives me the skills and knowledge that I use every day to best serve my community.”

The Jim Sinclair Exceptional Service Award celebrates a person dedicated to public service which has shown passion and commitment to the League, enthusiastically supporting its mission and promoting its purpose.

“Deb embodies what being a Michigan Municipal League member is all about,” said League President Bill Wild, Westland mayor. “I’ve been involved with the League since 2000, and Deb has remained one of those familiar and friendly faces I see at every League conference and event. Her contribution to our organization is immense, and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of receiving the Sinclair Award than Deb.”

In addition to serving as the League’s 2007-08 president, Doyle has served on multiple League committees and she’s been extremely active in the League’s Elected Officials Academy (EOA) serving as an EOA board member. In 2009, she established the Tim Doyle Scholarship fund in loving memory of her husband and fellow councilmember, Tim Doyle.

Since that time, through her continuing contributions to the EOA program, she has helped fund education for newly elected officials every year. Deb Doyle was the first graduate of the fourth level of the EOA program, called the Ambassador Award.

Doyle also has served on the Michigan Association of Mayors Board and the MML Foundation Board. She currently serves on the Workers’ Compensation Board. She was awarded an MML Honorary Life Membership in 2012.

Outside of the League, Doyle has been the resident artist for Durand’s state champion Marching Railroaders, president of the Rotary Club and served on the Shiawassee County 911/Central Dispatch Board for 20 years.