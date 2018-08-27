THE DURAND Marching Railroaders are now in the process of implementing and fine tuning their 2018 marching show, under the direction of Nick Remesz. The band will perform a “last day on Earth” themed show, with musical selections by Les Misérables, Fall Out Boy and Queen.

Durand’s competitive season begins on Saturday, Oct. 6 in Novi, followed by the Belding Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 13, the Clarkston Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 20, the West Shore Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 27 and the MCBA State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 3 in Detroit.

The Marching Railroaders can be seen on Wednesday, Aug. 22 while practicing their pre-game sets and music in advance of the Aug. 30 varsity football game. This year’s drum majors are Michael Hinojosa, Simon Salaev and Drew Jones.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)