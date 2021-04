THE DURAND AREA Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry would like to say thank you to Durand Riverside Market owner Brad Thorsby and his staff for their support and donations to the pantry this past year. Loaves & Fishes President Lisa Lahring recently presented Thorsby with a plaque of appreciation on behalf of the Durand Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry and all its volunteers and patrons.

(Courtesy Photo)