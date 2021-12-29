DURAND AREA LOAVES AND FISHES FOOD PANTRY received a donation of $800 on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Shown are (from left) Durand VFW Post 2272 Commander Joe Cooney, Pastor Lisa Lahring (Loaves and Fishes) and Durand VFW Auxiliary President Barb Dingman. Cooney and Dingman gave the checks to Lahring to help those in need.

“We’re very thankful for donors like the VFW and Auxiliary,” shared Lahring. “They’re always very supportive.”

The Durand Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization. Individuals or organizations wishing to help further, can send donations to 708 Oak St., Durand, MI 48429.

(Courtesy Photo)