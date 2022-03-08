At a Durand Lion’s Club meeting held on Thursday, Feb. 24, the Shiawassee Community Foundation was presented with a $2,000 check from the local organization for the Durand Lion’s Club Scholarship Fund. This fund was established with the Foundation in 2009 and is awarded annually to Durand and Byron High School seniors and graduates. Preference is given to applicants pursuing a career in ophthalmology or audiology or individuals who are visually or hearing impaired. In the last five years, the scholarship fund has awarded $8,275 and the endowment has grown by nearly 35 percent.

Shown are Shiawassee Community Foundation Executive Director, Kim Renwick and Durand Lion’s Club President, Lew Deisler of Deisler Electric in Durand.

If you would like to make a contribution to this fund online please visit www.shiacf.org/donate. You can also send cash or a check made out to the Shiawassee Community Foundation, indicating the Durand Lion’s Club Scholarship in the memo. Donations can be mailed to Shiawassee Community Foundation P.O. Box 753, Owosso, MI 48867.

Please contact the office at (989) 725-1093 with any questions regarding this fund or the other great work the Foundation does.

