DR. Cañas displaying the book he wrote about his life in 2017.

(Courtesy Photo)

The world lost a great man on the evening of Wednesday, July 12 with the passing of Dr. Robert Rivas Cañas, who left this world after 106 fulfilling years. Dr. Cañas served the Durand area as a family doctor for 48 years, from 1966 until his retirement in 2014 at the age of 97. After retiring and closing his practice, Dr. Cañas returned briefly to his native El Salvador before moving to Alabama to be near his son.

Dr. Cañas was an artist from a young age and he became a doctor after graduating from the University of El Salvador’s Faculty of Medicine in 1942. After medical school, Dr. Cañas travelled to Panama to take the job as general surgeon for the United Fruit Company. In 1948, he came to America and after five years of internship and resident training, Dr. Cañas became a United States citizen. He then moved to Alabama to open his first private practice and he met his wife Gale during the 13 years he spent in the state. In 1966, Dr. Caas moved to Michigan and began practicing medicine in the city of Durand.

Dr. Cañas positively impacted the lives of many during his 48 years in Durand, as a physician and as an artist. His paintings and sculptures can be found throughout Durand. Dr. Cañas’ most locally famous work of art is the bronze engineer that sits in front of the Sandula Clock Tower downtown, but the doctor’s sculptures and paintings can also be found at the Durand VFW, the Durand United Methodist Church and Durand Union Station, as well as in the homes of many of his patients and friends.

The doctor also published several books, he spoke five languages and he was a musician, playing six or seven instruments, including the organ. He also enjoyed photography and stargazing, hobbies he shared with his friend, Mike Zusack.

Dr. Cañas developed several lifelong friendships during his time in Durand. And although he spent the last nine years of his life in Alabama, he still kept in contact with a number of those friends back in Durand. He was quite close with his neighbor, Dr. John Walworth, as well as Sally Labadie and Jan Rosencrantz, and he visited them here in Michigan whenever he could, riding the train all the way from Alabama, through Chicago and into Durand.

“Dr. Cañas was a very interesting man,” shared Labadie. “We always enjoyed the stories he told us of back home in San Salvador. He was such a talented man. He was a musician, a sculptor, a painter; it seemed like there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. And he always had an interest in learning about what was important to those close to him, too.”

Longtime friend Jan Rosencrantz would pick Dr. Cañas up from the train station on those occasions and host him during his trips back to Durand. Rosencrantz began as one of Dr. Cañas’ patients and their relationship would only grow stronger throughout the years.

“I first met Doc when I was 8 years old,” explained Rosencrantz. “I started out calling him doctor, and then I ended up calling him my friend, and over the last 15 years I lovingly called him grandpa. He was a generous, loving, compassionate person. He saw the beauty in everything and everyone. He was very smart and very articulate, up until an hour before his death.

“You read about famous artists, like the Leonardo da Vincis,” continued Rosencrantz, “but very seldom do you have one of them as a friend. That man could look at a pile of junk and find the beauty in it. He was just a different type of person. You never saw him get rattled; you never saw him get angry, even when I thought he had a right to be. He saw the best in everybody. He was just a blessing up until the end.”

His friends have organized a memorial to be held at Durand Union Station on Saturday, July 29. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m.