by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Durand City Council voted during its Monday, Jan. 7 City Council meeting to institute a moratorium on commercial marijuana sales for one year, or until LARA (Licensing and Regulatory Affairs) releases the state guidelines for commercial marijuana sales.

While the moratorium outlaws commercial marijuana sales within the city of Durand, council members were quick to point out that the moratorium does not affect residents’ use of recreational or medical marijuana in the privacy of their own home.

Similar to many municipalities across Michigan, to avoid being automatically opted in to whatever rules LARA develops, the Durand City Council has chosen to “opt out” in regards to commercial marijuana sales until the state’s regulations are developed.

The council will revisit the issue after LARA releases its rules for recreational marijuana facilities. Proposal 1, which legalized recreational marijuana in Michigan, mandates that the state has until Dec. 6, 2019 to develop rules for recreational marijuana facilities.