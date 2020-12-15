by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Andrew Bisaha, the Durand Director of Public Works, was formally recognized as the interim city manager during the Monday evening, Dec. 7 Durand City Council meeting, held virtually. Bisaha is stepping into Colleen O’Toole’s position as she has moved into a new job in Saline to be nearer to family.

A special virtual meeting was held Tuesday, Dec. 1 and the council voted 6 to 1 in favor of Bisaha.

The council has hired Walsh Municipal Services to help in locating a permanent city manager, with interviews currently planned for early March 2021.

Bisaha will have a $275 stipend added to his weekly compensation over the next approximately four-month period, as outlined in his temporary contract.

Bisaha previously served as interim city manager in Montrose. He has worked in Durand for roughly 2-months, now taking on the interim manager position, which officially started Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Other items addressed during the regular meeting included the 2019-2020 city audit, presented by Paul Bailey of UHY, which the city moved to approve with a couple minor revisions. Council members also reviewed a presentation on the 2020 Master Plan/Non-Motorized Plan, with related discussion on increasing pedestrian and bicyclist usage and looking at ADA compliance sidewalk concerns. Overall, the master plan is meant to enhance the small town character that Durand residents and the business sector appreciate. Council approved adoption of the master plan.

Another significant item council looked at was the winter overnight parking ordinance. A large portion of discussion was related to suggested language in the ordinance causing concerns amongst some city residents that the ordinance would be year round, could cause enforcement problems – along with the imposition of a $15 parking fee. Council member Connie Cobley admitted to doing some comparative research on the parking fee and stated she believed the amount was too steep. Council member Dr. Brian Boggs moved and Durand Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer supported for an overnight parking ordinance from December 1 to April 1 with a $10 fee/permit. The motion carried as council members decided to refund the $5 extra for any residents recently overcharged.

Another concern addressed was on the planning of Railroad Days 2021. Council encouraged going forward with planning for the event, looking to reassess planning details in April.