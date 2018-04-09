THE DURAND FIRE DEPARTMENT hosted the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Trumble Park in Durand on Saturday, March 31, with the help of sponsors SageLink Credit Union, Shaw’s Pharmacy & Gifts, Bart Harris – State Farm Insurance Agent, Mobile Medical Response and Nick’s Hometown Bar & Grill.

Shown following the event are members of the Durand Fire Department and SageLink Credit Union, who stopped their cleanup efforts to pose with the Easter Bunny and a few local children in front of one of the city’s fire engines for the traditional commemorative photo.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)