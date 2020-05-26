THE SUN CAME OUT on Wednesday, May 20 for the kickoff of the 2020 Durand Farmers Market season. Rain had battered the area from early Sunday through Tuesday morning, leading to widespread flooding. Nonetheless, the Durand market vendors were able to offer a nice variety of fruits, vegetables, crafts, plants, honey and personal hygiene products. The market will continue to expand as we move through harvest season, and as the state continues to ease restrictions regarding gatherings.

The Durand market is open every Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m., which is a change from previous years. The market was set up as a drive-thru service, allowing customers to do their shopping from the comfort and safety of their vehicle.

The vendors included Toys Box Farms; Miss Mallie’s Sweets & Treats; LoveBugs Crafty Creations; Coleen’s Greens with herbs, micro greens and gourmet vegetables; Pies and breads from Jeanne Grooms; David Steller with rhubarb and garlic; Cathy Winklerwity – Kolache; Ball Orchard with fruits and vegetables; and Just Food Farm with hot sauce, salsa, seasoning salt and maple syrup.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is asked to please contact Mollie at DurandFarmersMarket@yahoo.com or (989) 666-1051.

The Durand Farmers Market is located on Hagle Street in downtown Durand, at the intersection of E. Main Street.

