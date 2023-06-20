THE DURAND FARMER’S Market is open for the season on Hagle Street at E. Main Street. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through October and features a lot of new vendors this year. Though it is early in the season, a good variety of home-grown and handmade items are already available for market shoppers, including beefsteak and cherry tomatoes, asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, honey, an assortment of breads, doughnuts, custom shirts and onesies, and even tomato plants, with more seasonal fruits and veggies set to hit the stands in the coming weeks.

And in a nod to the kiddos, the Durand branch of the Shiawassee District Library will host “Hangin’ at the Market” this upcoming Wednesday, from noon to 3 p.m. During this time, youngsters can enjoy free library crafts and activities while shopping.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)