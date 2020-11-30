The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce released a memo on Monday, Nov. 23 outlining some changes to upcoming events in the face of the ongoing pandemic. The memo states “Covid-19 orders spur local cancellations and closures.” Due to the continuing rise of Covid-19 cases, some of the altered or cancelled events include closing the Durand Depot Station until Wednesday, Dec. 9, and cancelling the Drive-thru Santa event and also the vendor fair that were both scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28. It is hoped the Drive-thru Santa event might happen on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Durand Area Schools are closed for in-person learning until January. All area restaurants are closed to inside dining. However, these restaurants are providing take-out or curbside services, so please consider these businesses when supporting local.

The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce will be open limited hours – Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. The doors will be locked, so please knock. Masks are required. Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld will be available for Zoom meetings if needed, and the phone answering machine will be checked daily. The office number is (989) 288-3715.

Events that are still happening include Small Business Saturday, though mask-wearing and social distancing is encouraged. The 3rd annual City of Durand Holiday Light Competition, coordinated between the chamber, the Lions Club, the Durand DDA and the city of Durand will still be held, as well. This year, the light competition has been expanded to include a residential and commercial competition, with prizes and/or plaques offered in each category. Judging for this event will begin at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12.

Criteria for the Durand Holiday Light Competition includes

• Overall effect (volume, placement and effect of lights)

• Actual lights must be incorporated into the display. The display may not primarily consist of items such as the “Star Shower” light projector, nor may it consist primarily of blow-up figures. However, these items may be incorporated into the overall display.

• Unique elements incorporated into the display, such as use of motion lights, or musically synchronized lights in the display.

To stay on top of information and events, please continue to monitor the chamber’s Facebook page, or watch for further updates in the Independent.