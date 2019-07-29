DURAND EAGLES Aerie 3851, along with its Auxiliary and the Durand Eagles Riders, has made a name for itself as one of the most charitable organizations in Shiawassee County over the years. Aerie 3851 has coordinated the county’s Old News Boys program for 25 years, they hold benefit dinners, motorcycle cruises, golf tournaments, car shows and cruises, and paper drives, among other fundraisers, to raise money for needy Shiawassee County residents, to send children to Camp Quality, for local athletic boosters and various other community nonprofit organizations. In 2018, alone, the Durand Eagles Club raised $47,500 for local individuals and nonprofit organizations.

Shown in front of the Durand Eagles Club are the aerie’s trustees, which include (from left) Tony Tursak, Larry Rosencrantz, Keith Trippensee, Larry Gibson, Joe Hutchinson and chairman Dick Rinker. Not shown is the aerie’s secretary, Dave Wasielewski.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

Durand Eagles Aerie 3851 has coordinated Shiawassee County’s Old News Boys program since 1994, providing warm clothes, hygiene essentials and toys for thousands of children throughout the county. This year, with the help of Capital Area Community Services (CACS), the Durand Eagles Club is announcing the “Clothes for Kids” program, which will provide 40 Shiawassee County school-age children with $150 in back to school clothes.

The Clothes for Kids program, like the Old News Boys, is aimed at assisting children in need, such as children of single parents and homeless youth. The program is open to any school-age child in Shiawassee County, from kindergarten through 12th-grade, provided they meet program guidelines. The funds for the program were raised by the Durand Eagles Club, and CACS, which specializes in utilizing the resources available in Shiawassee County to help those in need, is assisting by identifying qualified students and processing applicants.

To qualify, children must meet 125 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline. A homeless student would qualify as a single-member household if they have an annual income not exceeding $15,613. A two-person household can earn up to $21,138 annually, a three-person can earn up to $26,663 annually, a four-person household can earn up to $32,188, a five-person household can earn up to $37,713, a six-person household can earn up to $43,230, a seven-person household can earn up to $48,763 and an eight-person household can earn no more than $54,288 annually.

Students applying for the Clothes for Kids program can fill out applications at the Shiawassee County CACS office, at 1845 Corunna Ave. in Owosso. The deadline for applications is Friday, Aug. 9. The first 40 qualified applicants will be selected for this inaugural Clothes for Kids event, although the Durand Eagles Club does hope to make this a recurring program. Students who are selected will do their shopping at the Owosso-Corunna Meijer on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Questions can be directed to CACS at (989) 723-3115.