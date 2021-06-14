(Independent File Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Durand Eagles Aerie 3851 Cancer Benefit Car and Bike Show is planned for Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Partnering with the Durand Eagle Riders, proceeds from the benefit will go to assist the family of a small girl in the Chesaning area who is suffering with brain cancer. The annual cancer benefit has traditionally been organized to support a local family struggling through cancer. This year, the Eagles have chosen Kaiya, who won’t even be two-years-old until August.

Though the annual benefit was called off in 2020 because of COVID-19, it is returning for 2021. Some alterations have been made. This year, the show has been changed to include both cars and motorcycles and all vehicle hobbyists are welcome. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with a registration fee of just $15 for participants. Rat rods, hot rods, classics – all are welcome. Winners will be announced at around 3 p.m. with trophies for Best of Show and Best of Family. The top 28 participants will also be awarded. Two Durand Eagles Cancer Benefit committee members will judge the cars this year. Likewise, two Eagle Riders members will judge motorcycles with five trophies awarded to bikes. Fifty dash plaques will be distributed.

The public is welcome to attend for free and enjoy – and hopefully help out with critically needed donations for the little girl. Donuts and coffee will be available in the morning for a donation. Donna’s Donuts is supplying the donuts for the event. Later on, hot dogs from MJ Farms, chips from Riverside Grocery and other munchies and beverages will also be available, as well as a cash bar. DJ Melvin Kile will be providing musical entertainment.

The 2021 committee includes Patti Corwin-Perry (chairperson), Jim Anderson, Melvin Kile, Janeen Cole, Belinda Planck (secretary/treasurer), Sally Dougherty Libby, Bruce Benson, Lorry Tomey Benson, Anthony Downer, Art Hutchison, Don Austin, Jim Dallas, Rick Mengel and Chuck Petrie. This group has been dedicated to the success of the event and is looking forward to a great turnout, hoping to see faces both new and old.

According to chairperson Patti Corwin-Perry, other happenings include a silent auction. Home Depot of Owosso has donated some items for the auction including a cordless drill, drill set and drill bits. A meat raffle is planned, too. Raffle tickets can be purchased through the Eagles. The winner will receive a cooler packed with a variety of donated meats.

Those individuals unable to attend, but still wanting to help out, can mail checks to the Durand Eagles Aerie 3851 at 5240 S. New Lothrop Rd., Durand, MI 48429.

Corwin-Perry also said that Melvin Kile has been incredibly active in distributing flyers all over the area with the goal to spread the word as much as possible. The Eagles also have provided information and updates via social media.

As well as hosting the cancer benefit, the Durand Eagles have free car get-togethers on Tuesday evenings from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in downtown Durand in the parking area near the water tower. The Tuesday evening events are fun events, though the public is always invited to stop by and check out all of the cars – and while there, enjoy downtown Durand.