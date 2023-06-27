THE DURAND EAGLES Auxiliary presented two checks for $2,000 on Tuesday, June 20. The two nonprofit organizations selected to receive the donated funds were the Lennon Area Food Pantry and Paws With A Cause.

The Lennon Area Food Pantry operates out of the Sent Out Community Church, formerly the Lennon Wesleyan Church, on Lennon Road in Lennon and is open from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The pantry has been serving the communities of Durand, Lennon, Corunna, Gaines and parts of Swartz Creek for nearly five years. The volunteer-run organization’s director is Pastor Dana Beland and the pantry typically helps between eight and 21 families every week. Each family receives seven to 10 days worth of non-perishable food items, as well as bread, milk, cheese, butter and frozen meat. The pantry also distributes personal hygiene items, backpacks and winter outerwear when possible. To make a cash donation or to volunteer with the program, contact the Sent Out Community Church at (810) 621-3706. Non-perishable donations can be dropped off in the donation box located in the parking lot behind the church.

Paws With A Cause, which is located in Wayland, MI, strives to enhance the independence and quality of life for people with disabilities through custom-trained assistance dogs. It costs approximately $30,000 to train and place each service dog, so the $2,000 is greatly appreciated by the organization. The service dogs in training spend the first eight weeks of their lives in volunteer homes, at which point they go to foster puppy raisers. The puppies then spend the rest of the first year of their lives with the volunteer puppy raisers, where they learn basic obedience, manners and socialization. After that the adolescent dogs are placed in a prison partners program for four months, where they have two prison inmate handlers who polish up the dogs’ obedience. After their four months in prison, the dogs go back to Paws With A Cause for their final evaluation and placement. To learn more about Paws With A Cause, or to volunteer in the national organization, visit pawswithacause.org.

Shown during the check presentations on June 20 are (from left) Auxiliary members, Sally Libby and Cindy Klein; Lennon Area Food Pantry Food Coordinator Terry Jokinen; Auxiliary members, Sherry Manasco, Patricia Shumaker, Debbie Custer, Roxanne Reynolds, Paula Hutchinson and Brenda Wineland; Paws With a Cause representative Ellen Herlache and her service dog, Ingle and Auxiliary member, Peggy Lewis.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)