by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce introduced Dine Out Thursdays early in July as an incentive to welcome the public to enjoy Durand restaurant foods along with the fun of eating outdoors in the summer. Dine Out Thursdays are planned to go from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday evening through Thursday, Aug. 27. The 100 block of N. Saginaw Street is blocked off to through-traffic with participating restaurants placing tables outside to support takeout dining. Of course, dining is not limited to just N. Saginaw Street. Residents are welcome to stop in at their favorite Durand foodie stops and then take their treats to wherever they please. It’s summer. Time to get out and enjoy – as safely as possible.

Durand Chamber Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld shared that there has been considerable positive feedback on the first two Thursday events. Other than one tongue-in-cheek request to change the weather because of excessive heat, many individuals and family groups have been quite happy to support local businesses during the current pandemic.

“We want to encourage families to come together,” shared Wolsfeld. “This gives people an option. A lot of people are not ready to go into a restaurant and sit down for a full meal.” Wolsfeld further explained, “Our dining establishments really took a hit this year.” The goal is to remind people to eat out – safely – and support local establishments.

Masks and social distancing are mandated by executive orders, but that does not limit the opportunity to enjoy summer and good eating in Durand. Tables will be placed six feet apart.

Due to an ordinance change, canned or bottled alcohol drinks are currently permitted for consumption within the restricted N. Saginaw Street block on Thursdays only. However, all alcohol must be purchased from a participating establishment. The Durand Chamber encourages people to keep receipts for proof of purchase.

Music, provided by Bill Young DJ Services, is now included on N. Saginaw Street on Thursday evenings. The city of Durand is sponsoring the music and everyone is invited to enjoy.

Another opportunity for attendees involves sending in receipts (totaling $25 or more and dated for each specific Thursday) to be entered into a drawing for $25 in dining cash. Receipts may be submitted through private message of the Durand Chamber’s Facebook page or through email at office@durandchamber.com.

Dine Out Thursdays is just one of several fun activities being offered in Durand. A list was previously published in the Sunday, June 28 edition of The Independent. The Durand Union Station Farmers’ Market continues every Wednesday afternoon. A Rock the Block COVID-19 Style event is being planned for Saturday, Aug. 1 from noon to 4 p.m., as well.

As the effects of the pandemic continue and events are quickly altered, please monitor the Durand Chamber social media page for further updates.