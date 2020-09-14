(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The repairs of the Sandula Clock Tower in downtown Durand have recently been completed. The project was sponsored by the Durand Rotary Club and completed by local contractor Eric Cleveland. The city of Durand is also supporting the restoration.

The repairs included installation of a new metal roof and the replacement of damaged wood. The clock faces were cleaned and painted as needed. Mr. Cleveland added LED lights around the top of the tower with more than 30 color options, which will be changed for different events and seasons.

The rotary club is currently evaluating the sound system that plays music from the tower and is expecting the system may need to be replaced. Some other minor repairs are planned in the lobby of the tower as well.

The Durand Rotary Club appreciates the generous community response to the club’s efforts to maintain and preserve the Sandula Clock Tower for the future. A fundraising campaign has generated more than $12,000 in contributions for the repairs, and donations are still being accepted. Donors of $500 or more will be recognized on a plaque at the clock tower. Checks can still be mailed to Durand Rotary Club, P.O. Box 531, Durand, MI 48429.