THIS GROUP of community-minded individuals got together in Durand on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 22 to clean the city’s Diamond District Park. The cleanup was organized by John Matejewski and Jeff Brands, who, in addition to being members of the Durand City Council, are also dedicated stewards of the city’s green spaces and unofficial resident beautification specialists. The pair – along with their significant others and other volunteers – also spend countless hours decorating the city prior to the Christmas holiday season and can often be found planting flowers or pulling weeds in the downtown area during warm-weather months.

Shown standing on Hagle Street on Aug. 22 is (from left) Matejewski, Bob Conrad, Dr. Brian Boggs and Brands.

(Courtesy Photo)