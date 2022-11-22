DURING THE MONDAY, Nov. 14 Durand City Council Special Meeting the election of new council members was held. Shown (from left) are Mayor Jeff Brands, Council member Sarah Pettit, Mayor Pro-Tem Rich Folaran and Council member Nick Florindi.

During the Monday, Nov. 14 Durand City Council meeting, two new council members took their oath and the board made nominations for mayor and mayor pro-tem.

The two new council members are Sarah Pettit and Nick Florindi. Sarah Pettit will serve as council member at large. She has lived in Durand since 2012. She is married and has two children. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Art and History.

Nick Florindi, serving Precinct 1, has lived in Durand since he was in the 5th-grade and has been married to his wife, Ashley, for almost 10 years. They have a son. Florindi graduated from Durand High School in 2008 and studied nursing and digital media marketing at Mott Community College.

Rich Folaran, serving Precinct 2, was elected as mayor pro-tem during the meeting. Folaran and his wife, Nancy, have three grown children that all graduated from Durand Area Schools. He has been a resident for 32 years.

Jeff Brands, serving Precinct 2, has been a Durand City Council member since 2008. He was elected as the new mayor during the meeting.

Still open is one spot on the council for Precinct 2. Anyone interested must submit paperwork by Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Council member Matt Schaefer recently resigned.