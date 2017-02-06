by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Durand City Council voted to allow city attorney Charles McKone to offer Colleen O’Toole an employment agreement during a Monday, Jan. 30 Special Meeting. McKone has met with O’Toole to discuss the contract and brought her requests to the council. He reported that he had not received confirmation from the Michigan Municipal League regarding O’Toole’s background check. The contract, according to McKone, will be for three years, commencing on Feb. 13.

The council agreed to offer O’Toole a salary of $77,500, with severance and vacation benefits that will increase based on number of years in the position. The council agreed to offer 15 vacation days to start, and Dr. Brian Boggs reminded his fellow council members that the standard number of vacation days granted to city department heads begins at 10 days and tops out at five weeks. O’Toole would be granted two months of severance compensation to begin, which would increase to four months in year two and six months in year three. The contract also calls for a performance evaluation after the first year. As far as healthcare, McKone said the changing insurance landscape makes it difficult to predict how prices may change in the coming months and years.

Current Interim City Manager Amy Roddy will work with O’Toole to bring the prospective city manager up to speed on the many economic developments the city is currently working on. The employment agreement also includes a moving/travel stipend, and the council will pay for O’Toole to obtain her certificate to become an economic developer.