MEMBERS OF THE DURAND CHICKEN BBQ COMMITTEE recently distributed the proceeds of the dinner and cash bash raffle held July 17. Liz Downer accepted a $1,000 donation for the Durand Patriots who mail care packages to local military personnel serving overseas. Mary Stone and Dan Brooks accepted $3,663 on behalf of the Durand Union Station for painting and updates for the caboose in Durand Diamond District Park.

The Durand Chicken BBQ is an annual community event put on by these Durand clubs and organizations: Rotary, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, VFW and Eagles.

Shown are (from left) Kathy Shaw, Dan Brooks, Dennis Martin, Liz Downer, Candyce Wolsfeld, Mary Stone, Kent Edwards and Nancy Folaron.

Committee members Tim Shaw and Joe Hutchinson were not present for the photo.

(Courtesy Photo)