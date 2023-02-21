(Courtesy Photo)

The Durand Chamber of Commerce Foundation Inc. is hosting the Hometown Party on Saturday, April 22, 5:30 p.m. at the Durand VFW. The Hometown Party has been held for over 30 years. It ceased in 2015 as the chamber was going through a reorganization and it was scheduled in 2020, but due to the mandated shutdown, it was canceled. In its place, a Facebook Live event was held. The Hometown Committee awarded over $12,000 in cash and prizes to ticketholders.

The 2022 Hometown Party was a true success with over 250 people in attendance and even more tickets sold. It was sponsored in part by Great Lakes Family of Companies, Memorial Health Care and Fooltography.

The Hometown Party began as the brainchild of the late Leonard Krawczyk, owner of the Iron Horse and longtime Chamber board member. The original purpose was to raise money for the Durand Fireworks. Over the years, funds were used to complete the alley by the Chamber. The Hometown Funds were saved to purchase the land in industrial park and donate the land to the city. Hometown has made other donations to various projects.

The 2023 Hometown Party is being chaired by Darrick Huff, Deb Doyle and Karen Warner are overseeing the decorations and Riverside Market will cater the event. This year’s theme is “Back to the 80s.” Many people dress in costume, but it is not required. It is sponsored in part by Great Lakes Family of Companies, Memorial Healthcare and Fooltography.

The tickets are $100 each and admits two people to an evening of music, unlimited food and drink, adult (mixed, beer and wine) and non-alcoholic drinks. Your ticket purchase enters you in the drawing to win the top prize of $5000, one of six $500 prizes or one of ten $100 prizes. If you purchase your ticket before Wednesday, March 15, you will be entered into a special early bird drawing for one of ten $100 prizes.

Tickets may be purchased over the phone with a debit or credit card by calling (989) 288-3715. Tickets are also available at various businesses displaying the Hometown Poster or at the Chamber office.

The Early Bird and $100 drawings are sponsored by Great Lakes Family of Companies, photo booth sponsored by Fooltorgraphy and music sponsored by Memorial Healthcare.