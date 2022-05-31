BENEFIT FOR DURAND BEAUTIFICATION PROGRAM was a major success. Jeff Stutts, co-owner of Ace Hardware in Durand previously purchased a fire engine from the Durand Rotary, believing it might fit near the Ace sign. It did not fit. The engine was moved to various locations outside of the store and stored in the greenhouse during the winter. In time, Stutts and Xak Zdunic, owner of XYZ Auction Services, decided to auction the fire engine off with proceeds going toward Durand’s Beautification Program.

On Thursday, April 28, a live auction was held and the final price bid was over $5,000. Zdunic donated all of his fees.

Shown in front of Ace Hardware are (from left) Carole Stephens; Candyce Wolsfeld, Foundation Executive Director; Karen Warner, board member; Lori Childs, President of the Durand DDA; Jeff Stutts; Bruce Benson, board member; Lorry Benson, board member; Cameron Horvath, Durand City Manager; Durand council member Jeff Brands; Mike Nazarian, board member and John Matejewski, Durand Chamber of Commerce Foundation Vice President.

“Jeff and Xak were committed to our program from the start,” said Brands, a founder of the Beautification Committee. “Because of their generosity, the committee will be able to expand the program and complete the alley in memory of Patti Matejewski. We are all incredibly grateful.”

The Durand Chamber Foundation is a not-for-profit organization. Donations are tax deductible.

For more on the Durand Beautification Project, call (989) 288-3715.

(Courtesy Photo)