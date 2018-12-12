THE DURAND BAND tree is one of two cornerstone trees in the second level ballroom at Durand Union Station. Durand band alumni dating back to the 1960s are represented on the tree, which utilizes antique Durand band instruments, sheet music and marching uniforms dating back decades, and a variety of unique donated ornaments. Mike Boudro is a 2001 Durand High School graduate, a Durand band alumnus and the curator of the Michigan Railroad History Museum located on the first level of Depot. Boudro coordinates the decorating of the Durand band tree every year, with the help of past generations of Durand band members.

There are nearly 50 decorated Christmas trees throughout the Depot this year, and the building is open for viewing on Thursday and Friday evenings throughout December, and on the evenings of Saturday, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)