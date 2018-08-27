by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Durand Rock-a-Thon is this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Durand VFW. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, with all proceeds going toward the purchase of new Durand band equipment. All community members and Durand band alumni are encouraged to attend and reminisce.

The event will include the music of Fox Driver, featuring Durand High School alumni Rachel (Jeter) Cameron (1996) and Bob Morrow (1976), and Ross Mead and North Country, featuring class of 1991 Durand alum Dan Isom. Organizers have dug into the band’s archives and found a treasure trove of pictures, yearbooks and trophies, which will be on display at the rock-a-thon. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a cash bar and raffle items.

Tickets can be purchased from Band Boosters, or at Stomping Grounds Coffee Shop, Riverside Market and Shaw’s Pharmacy & Gifts.

The Durand band has earned more than 50 Division One ratings at MSBOA festival (concert and marching), and the Durand Marching Railroaders have won 15 state championships and nine BOA Class A regional championships. The program is known throughout the state and beyond, and the band is beloved by its loyal fans and alumni.

When Nick Remesz took over as band director prior to the 2017-18 school year, the Durand band community was looking for a director who could reinvigorate the historically successful program after a few down years.

Remesz has been that for the Durand band program. He has re-energized the students with his positive, nurturing approach, and he has embraced the program’s tradition. Just as importantly, Remesz, his staff and the Band Boosters have worked to reconnect with the Durand band community by hosting events like the Durand Band Alumni event and this Durand Rock-a-Thon.

The effects have been felt throughout the community and on the field, where Durand greatly improved in Remesz’s first year. After finishing no better than 9th in Flight IV at the past four MCBA State Championship contests, Durand jumped to 5th in 2017.

The band performed a box marching show in Remesz’s first year, which eliminated the time consuming process of designing a custom show. With a year under their belts, Remesz and his staff – which includes Dilon Reynolds, Stephen Rafalowski, Mike Boudro, Mariah Chapel and Emily England – have hit their stride. The group was confident enough, in fact, to create a custom show for the 2018 marching season.

The show has a “last day on Earth” theme, with recognizable pop genre song selections. An official show name had not been selected as of Thursday, Aug. 23, and there is still plenty of work to be done before the show will be ready to unveil. The Durand Marching Railroaders’ competitive season begins on Saturday, Oct. 6, but fans will have earlier opportunities to see the show at home varsity football games on Thursday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Sept. 14.

More information about the Durand band can be found at www.durandbands.org. Anyone with questions regarding the rock-a-thon on Sept. 8 can call Troy Morrish at (517) 230-7397.