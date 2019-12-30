THE DURAND VFW presented a check for $500 to Pastor William Marsh of the Durand-area Loaves and Fishes food bank on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Durand VFW Post 2272 also recently donated $150 to the Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County and $355 and five bags of toys to Toys for Tots of Shiawassee County.

Shown presenting the check to Pastor Marsh (second from left) on Dec. 18 was (from left) Post 2272 members Mike Patterson, Leo Krupp, Commander Joe Cooney, Dennis Martin, Mike Lincoln, Norm Viener, Kathy Lincoln and Mike Shepard.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)