Once again Durand area service clubs are gearing up to provide the public the annual Chicken BBQ. It will be held on Saturday, July 22 at the Eagles in Durand. This year, the Durand Lions, VFW Post 2272, Eagles Aerie 3851, Durand Rotary, and AmVets Post 2273 – along with their auxiliaries – are joining forces to raise money for Durand Union Station (DUSI).

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards the DUSI “Scrape and Paint Project” and the Durand Area Patriots. DUSI is raising funds, with the goal of $50,000, for the repair and maintenance of its 100-plus year old building.

Since 2002, support from this annual chicken BBQ has helped the Patriots to send personal care packages to deployed U.S. service members (sons and daughters) of local residents.

This year’s Chicken BBQ event will be from 2 to 7 p.m., with members from each club taking part in preparing a wonderful meal. Plans for the day include music, a beer tent, the Chicken Drop game, as well as a Cash Bash. Tickets for the Cash Bash are $10 each, and only 750 will be sold. The cash bash drawing will start at 6 p.m. The Cash Bash raffle will have multiple prizes, ranging from $25 to $1,000.

In the past, charities that have benefited from this BBQ have been the Durand Patriots, the Durand Veterans Memorial Park, the Durand Area Schools Backpack program, and the Durand soccer field house and field. These funds are making possible many enhancements to the community.

Persons may pre-purchase dinner tickets, and are urged to “Support this effort by purchasing Cash Bash tickets and Chicken Drop squares early from any member of these service groups. The entire community is invited to enjoy a good meal and good times together in support of these most worthy causes.”