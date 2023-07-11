Five community organizations in Durand are working together again this year to put on the 21st Annual Durand Chicken Barbecue. The dinner will be held Saturday, July 22 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Durand Eagles, 5240 S. New Lothrop Rd. This year’s fundraiser will benefit the National Railroad Memorial Inc. (NRMI) for restoring Durand’s historic GTW locomotive #5632.

The NRMI organization is working to create a national railroad memorial in Durand and is currently overseeing restoration of the railroad equipment in Iron Horse Park. Locomotive #5632 was given to the city by the Grand Trunk Western Railroad after it was retired from use in 1958. It was moved to its spot in Iron Horse Park for dedication in 1961. Restoration of the locomotive will include painting and numerous repairs and maintenance.

Cost for the chicken dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and under. Dinner includes delicious grilled chicken with a variety of side dishes including Born’s corn. Water, pop and beer will also be available for sale.

A cash bash raffle with a top prize of $1,000 will be held at 6 p.m. Raffle tickets are $10 with a limit of 750 tickets to be sold. Tickets are available in advance from participating club members and at Ed’s BP station.

Other activities for the day include a horseshoe tournament at 10 a.m. A ticket for the chicken dinner must be purchased to enter the tournament. Facepainting for children will be available during the dinner.

The annual chicken dinner is sponsored by the following Durand organizations and their auxiliaries: VFW Post 2272, Lions, Eagles Aerie 3851, Chamber of Commerce and Rotary. The July 2022 dinner raised funds for a handicap accessible sidewalk in Trumble Park from Monroe Rd. to the pavilion. Additional funding was provided from the Lions Club and the City of Durand and the sidewalk was installed in May of 2023.