MEMBERS OF Durand 100+ Women Who Care are shown here with the the check they presented to the Durand Area Schools Ready to Rescue program.

(Courtesy Photo)

The 100+ Women Who Care-Greater Durand Area held its meeting on Thursday, March 21. Durand Area Schools – Ready to Rescue received the majority vote and $11,300 from the group. We also heard from Byron Masonic Lodge #80 and Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County.

Kay Hite spoke for Durand Area Schools Ready to Rescue program. The district is the third largest in Shiawassee County with enrollment of 1275 Pre-K through 12th grade students and 143 employees. With the recent school shooting at Oxford it is vital that staff and students have medical lifesaving training and increased survival awareness for any situation that can occur. A solution is to equip the staff and students with CPR/AED First Aid training and practice safety drills with up-to-date training and supplies.

Thanks to our collective gift, they’ll be able to replace two Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs), purchase new CPR manikins, provide CPR training for the staff, train 12th-grade students in CPR/AED and so much more.