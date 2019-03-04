MARIAH DUNKIN, a senior at Corunna High School, recently signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in basketball and track & field at Alma College. Dunkin’s friends, teammates and fellow students filled the high school media center for the signing, and Mariah was joined in front of the large group of her supporters by her mother, Rachel Goodchild (left), her father, Rick Dunkin, and her step-mother, Dani Dunkin. Mariah was also joined by her grandparents, Dave and Denise, and her brother, Dante.

While acknowledging her obvious physical talents and athletic accomplishments, Corunna Athletic Director Jason Beldyga introduced Dunkin on Feb. 21 as a “tremendous” and “well-rounded” student, who is top 20 in her class and is a member of the NHS and band.

Corunna’s girls varsity basketball coach, Ron Birchmeier, then spoke on Mariah’s behalf, noting that when he first met Mariah, in the 4th-grade, she told him her dream was to play in the WNBA. “I first coached Mariah in 6th-grade, and the thing about Mariah, she was always pushing me for more gym time. She was always pushing me to make her better. I can remember, when she was in 7th- and 8th-grade, her goal was to play for UConn, one of the best girls basketball programs in the country. You didn’t quite get UConn, but you’re still playing college basketball, and that’s really what your dream always was. I’m very proud of you, and I am very confident that you will excel at whatever you put your heart to.”

Alma College is a private liberal arts college affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The Alma Scots athletic teams compete in the NCAA’s Division III, as a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)