Memorial Healthcare has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing location at 1637 W. Main St. (M-21) in Owosso, the home of the Memorial Healthcare Foundation. The location is open for testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and although residents can register on-site in-person, appointments are strongly encouraged.

The move to create this new drive-thru testing site was initiated by Andrea Kelly Garrison (right), a candidate for 85th District Representative, which began in early July. Shortly after the July Fourth holiday, Garrison started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and set out to find the nearest, most affordable testing location available to her as a regular, “non-essential” citizen.

After inquiring in Shiawassee County, Garrison was able to purchase a test at the Swartz Creek Rite Aid, and after spending 10 days in self-imposed quarantine, received her result, which turned out to be negative.

Garrison’s unsuccessful search for a free, quick testing facility in Shiawassee County spurred her to reach out to Memorial Healthcare CEO Brian Long and Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson. Garrison let the two health administrators know that they were “missing an opportunity to help their community by offering free testing,” even going so far as to offer assistance in searching for available funding options to cover the cost of testing in Shiawassee County. While Garrison’s efforts have not (yet) resulted in free testing for county residents, her inquiries did inspire Long and Johnson to work together to offer this new drive-thru testing site.

To make an appointment at Memorial’s drive-thru testing location, please call (989) 729-6422. This service is available to those interested in a COVID-19 diagnostic testing for screening purposes, for those experiencing mild to moderate symptoms (fever, cough, muscle aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea) and for those who have a known or suspected exposure.

A provider order is highly recommended. However, Memorial Healthcare is prepared to assist with an order if needed. The cost of Memorial’s test is $110. Results can generally be expected in 24 to 72 hours via the Memorial Healthcare online patient portal.

Additionally, COVID-19 antibody tests are available at Memorial Healthcare for $50 (self-pay). The antibody test does not require an order from a health-care provider.