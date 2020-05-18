DayStarr communications is sponsoring a drive-thru mobile food distribution for all Shiawassee County residents. The distribution will take place on Saturday, June 6 at the Shiawassee Family YMCA, located at 515 W. M-21 in Owosso. Available will be free shelf-stable and frozen foods, and produce. Vehicles can begin lining up for registration will begin at 8 a.m., and food will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m., or until all food has been distributed.

Participants will stay in their vehicles for registration and food distribution. Food will be placed in the trunk/hatchback, so please make room. Proof of residency is required, so participants are asked to bring either a government issued ID or mail containing the resident’s home address. Restrooms will NOT be available.

Anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to please stay home and arrange for someone to bring identification and a note allowing them to pick up food in their place.

This food distribution is for anyone in financial hardship in need of food, especially due to the pandemic, including senior citizens on fixed incomes and families/individuals who have recently lost jobs. Again, this food distribution is for Shiawassee County residents only.

For more info, call Greater Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680.