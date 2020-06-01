THE SAGINAW COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS was the location for a drive-thru event offering all the favorite fair foods on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24. Vendors offered corn dogs, kettle corn, cotton candy and more to people waiting from inside their vehicles in a one-way traffic line beginning on Peet Road, Chesaning.

No pedestrian walk-up orders were permitted. A fair attendant took orders and the food was delivered to each vehicle. A portion of proceeds was donated to help the Saginaw County Fair and the Midland County Emergency Food Pantry.

The drive-thru event will continue on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31. Gates close at 5 p.m. to new customers, but food will be served until 8 p.m. each day.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)