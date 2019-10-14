THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Oct. 16, dedicated the county’s new drain office, located on N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna, to Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, who has served Shiawassee County for more than 14 years, as drain commissioner from 2005 through 2008 and as the District 3 commissioner since 2011. Construction of the new drain office, which also houses the county’s parks department, was completed earlier this year. The drain office opened at its new location on Thursday, July 25.

Board chairperson Jeremy Root and vice-chairperson Brandon Marks presented Commissioner Holzhausen with the Proclamation of Honor near the beginning of the meeting. Commissioner Root read the proclamation, which stated:

“Shiawassee County would like to recognize one of its own, Gary W. Holzhausen, who has served the residents of Shiawassee County honorably for more than 14 years. Gary was first elected in 2004 as Shiawassee County Drain Commissioner, serving from Jan. 1, 2005 through Dec. 31, 2008.

“During his time in the drain office, he was instrumental in identifying talent and hiring several employees that to this day are still currently employed all over Shiawassee County.

“After a short sabbatical from public service, Gary returned to public office on Jan. 1, 2011 as a county commissioner, representing District 3, a position he holds to this day. And by the end of this term, Gary will have 10 years of consecutive service as a county commissioner.

“During his time as county commissioner, Gary has served in many capacities, both as chairperson and as a member on numerous boards, including the Health Board, the Central Dispatch Board and Health & Wellness Board. And Gary stands firm in his beliefs, sometimes despite popular opinion, and he always makes sure the residents of District 3 are heard and

well represented.

“Gary’s been instrumental in navigating the county through the Great Recession by making necessary budget cuts while continuing to provide essential services. Gary is a longstanding member of the Valley Area Agency on Aging, with an interest in our local Shiawassee Council on Aging Board. Gary has fought to make sure seniors in Shiawassee County are not forgotten.”

As of Thursday, Oct. 10, the Shiawassee County Drain Office and Facilities Building is to be known as the Gary W. Holzhausen Drain Office and Facilities Building.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)