by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Bids for Doyle Knight Elementary were announced during the Durand Area Schools (DAS) Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 13, and the board plans to take action regarding the two offers – a $22,000 bid from Lennon-area mechanic Carl Sahlke and a $7,700 bid from an unnamed company – during its upcoming March 29 Committee of the Whole meeting.

The board hoped the March 13 meeting would double as a community forum that would allow persons interested in following the sale of the vacant school to hear the bidders’ plans for the building, and to question or give input if applicable. As part of the school system’s continued effort to include the Lennon community in the decision making process, a meet and greet will be hosted by Durand Superintendent Craig McCrumb and Director of Facilities & Maintenance Jim Neddermeyer at Doyle Knight Elementary, 900 Oak St. in Lennon, at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

Both bidders will be present for the meet and greet, and the board urges any and all interested parties to attend. Additionally, Neddermeyer, a longtime DAS employee, will be able to answer questions pertaining to the history and condition of the building. Persons are asked to enter the school through the main entrance near the gym. The committee of the whole meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.