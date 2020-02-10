DOWNTOWN PARKING AMENDMENTS were approved during the Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 2. The two lots that were amended were the Fountain Lot on Exchange Street and the lot behind Springrove Variety. The time limit for the lots was restricted to four-hours. The amendment will now allow for 12-hours in each lot.

The Fountain/Exchange Street lot, just a half block north of Main Street, has seen an increase in parking, in part due to the Owosso Armory, though there are a number of merchants in that area, too, and a few have recently shared they have witnessed an increase in parking needs as their businesses are developing. The lot has 60 spaces. The flow of traffic through the lot will remain the same.

The Springrove Variety lot time increase will also allow for increased business service.

Another consideration is the residential developments happening in the downtown area. As an example, the Randy Woodworth development at the Hit & Pitch location at 114-116 W. Main Street will include downtown housing on the third floor.

Council member Nick Pidek expressed his support for the time extension during the council meeting, comparing it to other municipalities where parking is far more limited and expensive.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)