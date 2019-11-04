LITTLE RILYN, THE BUMBLEBEE, participated in the end-of-the-season Downtown Owosso Farmer’s Market trick-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26. Rilyn is shown hugging her mother, Liz. They are from Henderson.

Hundreds of costumed critters, monsters and ghosts visited downtown Owosso last Saturday – specifically for the candy, of course.

Market vendors were set up along Exchange Street and inside the Owosso Armory, as well, with downtown merchants also participating in the candy hand-out to parading trick-or-treaters.

Performers from Ashleigh’s Dance Shack and the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts added to the entertainment.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)