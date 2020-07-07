A UNIQUE MUSICAL TEAM-UP entertained at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market on Saturday, June 27. Pastor Tim Whalen of the Bible Baptist Church of Owosso and his son, 9-year-old Cameron, presented violin music at the corner of Exchange and Ball streets.

Whalen heads an addiction program through his church. In the past 13 years or so, he and his wife have fostered 27 children. They have adopted six children – all six were drug exposed in utero.

Whalen shared that music helps bring his family together. “I don’t ever feel much closer to Cameron then when we are playing music together,” he said.

Four-year-old Jackson stood shyly at his father’s feet.

Bible Baptist Church is located on Hoyt Street. If you or someone you know is interested in the addictions program, please call (989) 277-1017. More information is provided at www.biblebaptistofowosso.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)