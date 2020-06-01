THE SECOND SATURDAY of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market saw even more vendors offering a larger assortment of produce and garden items to the public on Saturday, May 23 on Exchange Street.

For individuals with COVID-19 risk concerns regarding open markets or local shopping, a new online dashboard was launched on Tuesday, May 26 at www.michigan.gov as part of the Michigan Safe Start Plan.

New protocols for the downtown farmers market involve a single market entrance and hand sanitizing stations.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)