OWOSSO MAIN STREET hosted the spring downtown cleanup event Saturday, April 29. Over 30 volunteers showed up on the brisk morning to remove trash, rake flowerbeds, and take down miscellaneous Christmas lights.

Downtown Development Authority/Owosso Main Street (DDA/OMS) manager Josh Adams, along with Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika, were both actively sweeping along the corner of Main and Washington streets. Adams was happy to see so many individuals readying the downtown area for seasonal events such as the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market.

Todd and Shelly Sydow, owners of Jumbo’s Burger Bar, graciously provided all of the volunteers with a free lunch. Todd and Shelly purchased the landmark restaurant last July.

(Independent Photos/Karen Mead-Elford)