THE FIRST EVER DONUT DAY was held in Owosso on Saturday, Dec. 8. The free vent included a brisk walk from the Oakwood Bridge to the Heritage Bridge in Curwood Castle Park, followed by time with Santa in the basement of The Armory that included games, cocoa – and, of course, donuts from Lance’s Bakery. Approximately 75 people attended to visit Santa and play games.

Santa had several Donut Day assistants during the debut of this event and they included (from left) Hailey, Hannah, Haley, Dani and Owosso Main Street/DDA Executive Director Josh Adams.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)