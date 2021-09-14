FRIENDS OF THE SHIAWASSEE RIVER Executive Director Kirk Riley, State Rep. Ben Frederick and Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth offered brief remarks ahead of the walk on Monday morning. Frederick presented longtime organizer Donna Kerridge with a special flag and a certificate certifying the flag was flown over the state capitol – in honor for her years of work on the walk.

Donna Kerridge and FOSR announced in March that FOSR would be stepping in to facilitate the event going forward. She continued working with the organization during the transition this year.

(Courtesy Photo)